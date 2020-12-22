(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines suspended all flights from U.K. from Dec. 24 to Dec. 31 to prevent the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to a resolution issued by the government’s task force handling the pandemic.

The country will also bar travelers who have been in the U.K. in the 14 days prior to arrival in the Philippines, the task force said. Those arriving before Dec. 24 and have been to the U.K. shall be required to undergo strict quarantine and testing protocols, the Dec. 22 resolution said.

Outbound travel to the U.K. shall be subject to existing exit guidelines and U.K. protocols.

