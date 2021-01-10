(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines targets to vaccinate its entire population of more than 100 million people by 2023, officials said.

Vaccine rollout may start as early as February, although bulk of the inoculations will begin in the second half of 2021, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said at a Senate hearing Monday.

The government is finalizing supply deals with AstraZeneca Plc., Serum Institute of India, Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE, Johnson & Johnson, Sinovac Biotech Ltd., Moderna Inc. and Russia’s Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, he said.

Herd immunity may be achieved this year, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said at the same hearing, as the government targets to buy 148 million coronavirus vaccine doses to inoculate more than half of the population in 2021. Some 82.5 billion pesos ($1.7 billion) have been allocated for vaccine purchases this year, bulk of which are from loans.

