(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines said Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine suspension won’t affect ongoing supply negotiations.

“The operational pause of J&J is somewhat similar to what happened to other vaccines to ensure public safety and enhance administration protocols,” Philippine vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said in a mobile-phone reply to questions.

The Philippine government has signed an agreement for the supply of 10 million Sputnik V vaccine doses from Russia’s Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Galvez said.

