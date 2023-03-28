(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines will cut contact with the International Criminal Court after it denied the government’s request to suspend the probe on former leader Rodrigo Duterte’s deadly drug war, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said.

“That ends our involvement with the ICC,” Marcos said in a televised briefing Tuesday, referring to the court. “At this point, we are disengaging from any contact or communication.”

The tribunal based in The Hague earlier this year reopened its investigation on alleged crimes against humanity committed under Duterte’s drug war. More than 6,000 were killed in the anti-narcotics campaign, based on government data, but human rights groups estimate a higher death toll, mostly among the poor.

Marcos also on Tuesday criticized the international court for “interference and attacks” on the nation’s sovereignty. He won the presidency in tandem with Duterte’s daughter, but the former leader didn’t directly back him.

