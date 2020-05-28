(Bloomberg) -- Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said restrictions in the capital region will be further eased from Monday, allowing for the reopening of most businesses and mass transport despite a record rise in daily infections.

Metro Manila, as well as three surrounding regions, will be placed under a so-called “general community quarantine” -- where strict stay-at-home orders are lifted, except for the young and the elderly, Duterte said in a televised briefing in Manila late Thursday. The rest of the country will be placed under a “modified general community quarantine,” which is a transition phase to looser regulations.

Hours before Duterte’s decision, the Health Department reported a record increase of 539 daily cases, driving up total infections to 15,588, including 921 deaths as of Thursday afternoon.

The rise is expected to continue as more personnel are hired to help confirm infections, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said at a briefing. She said earlier in the day that the increase is “artificial” due to new infections among returning migrant workers, which accounted for a tenth of the newly reported cases.

The restrictions on movement in the capital for more than two months have battered the Philippine economy, which is expected to see its deepest contraction in more than three decades. A 1.3 trillion-peso ($25.6 billion) stimulus is being crafted to help the country bounce back.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.