The Philippines’ coronavirus task force has asked President Rodrigo Duterte to extend a lockdown in the Manila region and nearby provinces by at least a week as active coronavirus cases rose to the highest in Southeast Asia.

The national capital region and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal will remain under the enhanced community quarantine from April 5 to 11, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said.

The nation’s most stringent movement restriction was originally intended to be in effect only for a week to April 4. But infections continued to surge, forcing hospitals to operate near or at full capacity and stretching exhausted health care workers to their limits. Cases rose by 12,576 on Saturday, bringing the total to 784,043, the second highest in Southeast Asia. Active cases were the highest in the region at 165,715.

