The Philippine central bank is widely expected to leave its key rate unchanged, with analysts watching for clues to whether a burgeoning economic recovery opens the door for rate hikes sooner than anticipated.

All 20 analysts in a Bloomberg survey see the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas keeping the benchmark rate at a record-low 2% on Thursday. Governor Benjamin Diokno has indicated the bank will hold steady in the first half of the year to nurture the recovery, maintaining the pro-growth policy line it followed last year.

Many central banks in emerging Asia, including India and Indonesia, have yet to jump on the global rate-hiking bandwagon, focusing more on domestic growth concerns than on inflation or potential spillovers from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hawkish turn.

In the Philippines, the economy last quarter expanded faster than forecast, and is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels this year. But policy makers remain wary of risks from fresh Covid-19 outbreaks and lowered expectations for global growth. Inflation cruising within the central bank’s 2%-4% target range gives some space to keep policy accommodative.

“BSP will reiterate its patient stance,” said Jonathan Koh, economist at Standard Chartered Plc. in Singapore. After policy makers “pushed back on having to move because of a more aggressive Fed,” domestic growth and inflation dynamics will drive monetary settings, he said.

Here’s what to look for in the BSP’s first rate decision of 2022:

Recovery Pace

The hangup from January’s omicron-driven infection surge was short-lived. The government has reopened the country’s borders and begun vaccinating children ages 5-11, potentially boosting consumption as more families become comfortable venturing out.

“As the negative output gap diminishes and the economy heads closer to pre-pandemic levels, it will give the BSP scope to raise rates and possibly lower the reserve requirement ratio, currently at 12%,” said Sophia Ng, an analyst at MUFG Bank Ltd. She expects 50 basis points of rate hikes in the second half of the year.

Still, more than 40% of the population isn’t fully vaccinated, leaving the Philippines vulnerable to future waves of infection.

Price Risks

Headline annual inflation is comfortably within the central bank’s target, but surging oil prices may ratchet up cost pressures with the Philippines a net energy importer.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Inflation is firmly within the central bank’s 2%-4% target range, affording it the space to keep policy accommodative for as long as possible”

Justin Jimenez, Asia economist

Click here to read the full note.

“We will watch its characterization of inflation risks, especially with oil prices remaining elevated,” StanChart’s Koh said of the BSP’s consumer-price comments. The central bank is expected to issue updated inflation forecasts Thursday.

Philippines Can Meet CPI Goals Unless Oil Holds Over $95: Diokno

Peso View

Investors also are watching for any comments on the currency. The BSP’s dovishness has been an added headwind for the peso, which has lost about 0.6% against the dollar so far this year, making it among the worst-performing major currencies in Asia.

Trade and current-account deficits “will continue to form the basis of the peso’s structural depreciation trend,” said MUFG’s Ng. She sees the currency ending the year at 52 per dollar. It closed at 51.285 on Wednesday.

Diokno said last month the central bank is “very comfortable” with the peso in a range of 48-53 per dollar.

