(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs said it will “look into any reports of illegal and unlawful activities” by foreign diplomats, following China’s threat to release a recording of a purported call on a supposed South China Sea deal.

Manila’s probe risks deepening a diplomatic spat with Beijing. Bloomberg News reported last week, citing Chinese officials, that Beijing may soon release an audio recording of the alleged phone call with a Philippine military official that China claims is evidence of an agreement on a “new model” over disputed territory in the South China Sea. Philippine officials have denied such agreement.

Philippines Seeks China Diplomats’ Removal Over Audio Claim

National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano on Friday called for the immediate removal of those responsible for the alleged recording, which officials said could have violated a law against wiretapping. China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian asked the Philippines to ensure that Chinese diplomats can carry out their duty normally.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.