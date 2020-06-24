(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines’ National Bureau of Investigation will probe individuals allegedly involved in the Wirecard AG case, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said.

The Bureau of Immigration has also been ordered to look into “some indication” that former Wirecard COO Jan Marsalek is in the Philippines, Guevarra said in a statement.

The investigation agency will coordinate with the Anti-Money Laundering Council in the initial phase of the probe, Guevarra said, without identifying who will be investigated.

