(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines will review all land reclamation activities in Manila after the US government raised concerns over the involvement of a Chinese company and potential environmental impact of projects, the Philippine Star reported.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources will form a team and tap foreign experts to assist the panel, the newspaper reported Saturday, citing Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga.

The US embassy raised with the Philippine government concerns over reclamation projects in Manila Bay and ties with a Chinese firm blacklisted by the US for helping Beijing construct and militarize artificial islands in the South China Sea, the newspaper said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.