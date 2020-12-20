(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines will start talks with Moderna Inc. on or before Dec. 30 to secure supply of the company’s coronavirus vaccine, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin said Monday.

“Moderna is interested in giving an allocation,” he said in a live-streamed interview with CNN Philippines, citing Philippine ambassador to the U.S. Jose Manuel Romualdez.

The Philippines is also assured of 30 million doses of Novavax Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate, which will be produced by Serum Institute of India, Locsin said. It would be available in July, “possibly with no cash advance,” he said, and the “term sheet might be signed before the year ends.”

