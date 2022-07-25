(Bloomberg) -- Shares of companies controlled by Philippine businessman Dennis Uy, a supporter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, slumped after one of his units received a default notice from a consortium of banks.

Oil firm Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc. slid as much as 10% Monday, while shipping company Chelsea Logistics & Infrastructure Holdings Corp. plunged 16% to a record low. A gauge of financial stocks dropped as much as 2.7%.

Uy’s holding company Udenna Corp. on July 23 confirmed a Philippine Daily Inquirer report, saying in a statement that BDO Unibank as majority lender sent a default notice to one of its units, Clark Global City Corp. in relation to a $4 million liability involving a local airport. The report, citing sources, added Uy has cross default provisions in his loan agreements, which risks a spillover to his other debts.

While Udenna said it’s disputing the banks’ conclusion, Uy-linked stocks fell across the board on concerns about broader impact to markets. That’s contributed to a 1.6% drop in the Philippines’ benchmark stock index, the worst performer in Asia.

“Investors are seeing a lower value for the stocks because of the risk this could spread to other companies within the group and affect its ability to raise financing,” said Astro del Castillo, managing director at First Grade Finance Inc., adding that Uy-linked stocks will be considered “high risk” until the issue is revolved.

On Monday, BDO Unibank said Uy’s obligations have been secured and that a potential default won’t have a material adverse effect on the bank’s financial condition and business. In a stock exchange disclosure on the same day, Udenna’s unit Chelsea said that its affiliates’ obligations to the Clark International Airport are due on July 27 and that they are working to resolve the matter before the deadline.

Still, that did little to ease worries. Other units that saw heavy losses included Dito CME Holdings Corp., a venture with China Telecommunications Corp., which plunged as much as 9.1%. PH Resorts Group Holdings Inc. slumped 7.5% before paring losses by about a half.

Uy’s Udenna, a conglomerate with investments in everything from oil to casinos, has seen its debt grow following a series of deals made during the six-year term under Duterte. Following volatility in global markets and delays in some project, the firm in May said it was exploring asset sales and alliances for some of its businesses. He also put on hold a project to develop and extend the life of the nation’s only operating gas field amid a government probe.

Udenna had total liabilities of 254.5 billion pesos ($4.5 billion) as of end-2020, according to its annual report filed at the Securities and Exchange Commission.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.