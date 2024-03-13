(Bloomberg) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japan Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa will visit Manila next week for talks with their Philippine counterpart on boosting defense and economic ties, GMA News reported, citing unnamed government sources.

The meeting with Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo will come ahead of a planned summit among President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House on April 11, according to the report on Wednesday.

Blinken is expected to arrive in Manila on March 18 to meet with Manalo and other senior Philippine officials before their March 20 meeting with Kamikawa, GMA News said. Marcos will visit the US from April 11 to 13 and will initially meet with Biden at the White House on April 11 before Kishida joins them in a trilateral summit, it said.

