(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine military will dispatch another resupply mission to a World War II-era ship in a South China Sea shoal at the center of a territorial dispute despite what Manila has said was an attempt by China to block a similar operation.

Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesman Medel Aguilar said in a phone message to reporters Saturday the mission to help the crew on the ship “is a clear demonstration of our resolve to stand up against threats and coercion, and our commitment in upholding the rule of law.”

“We, therefore, call on all relevant parties to abide by their obligations under international law and respect the Philippines’ sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction over its maritime zones,” he added.

Manila accused Beijing of using water cannons and blocking a resupply mission to soldiers manning the stranded ship BRP Sierra Madre on Aug. 5. China had asked the Philippines to tow away the military vessel, saying Manila’s continued supply of construction materials to the ship is what triggered Beijing’s recent blocking of Philippine vessels.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said last week the country will not pull out the ship that Manila placed in Ayungin Shoal in 1999 in response to China’s occupation of nearby Mischief Reef four years prior. Beijing also claims the shoal, which it calls Ren’ai Jiao, as its own.

