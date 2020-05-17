(Bloomberg) --

Philippine authorities said they will crack down on malls that fail to impose crowd control after receiving reports that some retail venues in the capital region were packed at the onset of a looser lockdown this weekend.

Police or local government units can shut shopping malls and charge owners that violate distancing rules under the modified enhanced community quarantine that started on May 16, Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano said in a statement on Sunday.

Philippines Allows Malls, More Businesses in Capital to Reopen

“We advise the public not to be complacent and to follow health protocols set by authorities after we received reports of people who trooped to the malls with complete disregard of distancing measures on the first day of our shift” to a relaxed lockdown, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said.

