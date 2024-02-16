(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines said it will respond to any “dangerous” maneuvers by China in a disputed South China Sea shoal, where Manila has started rotating vessels this month amid heightened tensions with Beijing.

The Southeast Asian nation’s coast guard and fisheries bureau “will maintain professionalism in dealing with any unlawful and provocative behavior” by Chinese vessels in Scarborough Shoal, National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano said in a statement released Friday. His statement was shared on X by Coast Guard spokesman Jay Tarriela.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s security adviser also said there’s no truth to the Chinese Coast Guard’s claim that it expelled Philippine vessels near the shoal. Beijing claims nearly all of the South China Sea, a vital trade route, including areas Manila says are part of its territory.

Philippines Won’t Back Down on Sea Claims, Top Envoy Says

Tensions between China and the Philippines have flared in the past months, with their vessels clashing in the disputed sea. Marcos’s administration has asserted maritime claims and protested China’s actions, while strengthening defense ties with the US.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.