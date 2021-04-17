(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines warned of flash floods and landslides as Surigae intensified while on water to become the first super typhoon of 2021.

The typhoon, locally known as Bising, which now has the strength of a Category 5 hurricane, is over the Philippine Sea to the east of the Bicol region, the nation’s weather bureau said Sunday. While the storm isn’t expected to hit land, it will bring heavy rains and strong winds to eastern provinces as it moves northwest with top winds of 215 kilometers (134 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 265 kilometers an hour.

The U.S. Joint Typhoon Warning Center has labeled Surigae as a super typhoon, with maximum sustained winds of 165 knots and gusts of up to 200 knots.

“Considering the uncertainty in the track forecast of the typhoon, a westward shift in the current forecast track may result in potentially significant impacts,” the Philippine weather bureau said. “The possibility of a close approach scenario is not ruled out.”

An average of 20 typhoons pass through the Philippines each year. In 2013, Haiyan killed more than 6,300 people.

