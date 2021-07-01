BALETE, PHILIPPINES - DECEMBER 15: The summit and crater of the Taal volcano on December 15, 2020 in Balete, Batangas, Philippines. The Taal volcano, which erupted in January and caused earthquakes, lava flows and plumes of ash to rise to the sky, left the areas around it devastated and people who rely on the waters around the island without homes or livelihoods. Residents still cannot return to the island itself and traditional sources of income, such as fishing, have become unviable as marine life stocks have dwindled in the eruption's aftermath. The Covid-19 pandemic has further contributed to hardship as other economic activities that might have provided sustenance have ground to a near halt. A team of scientists conducted an expedition to the barren island to search of clues on how they might make the areas around it, which are sources of livelihood for thousands of people, productive again. (Photo by Jes Aznar/Getty Images) Photographer: Jes Aznar/Getty Images AsiaPac
, Photographer: Jes Aznar/Getty Images AsiaPac
(Bloomberg) -- Follow Bloomberg on LINE messenger for all the business news and analysis you need.
The Philippines increased the alert level on Taal Volcano, south of Manila, warning of eruptions and urging people in nearby areas to evacuate.
Taal’s alert status was raised to level 3 on a five-level scale after it spewed kilometer-high steam and fragments on Thursday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said. Magma at the main crater “may further drive succeeding eruptions,” it added.
The agency also recommended that villages near the volcano be evacuated “due to possible hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami.” Taal Volcano erupted last year, forcing thousands to flee and causing volcanic fallout to reach Manila.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.