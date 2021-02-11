(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines will soon allow cinemas, theme parks and conferences to resume as it seeks to further reopen an economy that suffered a record contraction last year.

It will also expand the seating capacity of religious gatherings to a maximum of 50% from the current 30% starting Feb. 15, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement on Friday. President Rodrigo Duterte is worried about the economy and aims for an immediate recovery, Roque said earlier this week.

The country’s task force overseeing measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic also approved the reopening of driving schools, interactive-game arcades, libraries, museums, and cultural centers. Their resumption, along with cinemas, parks and conferences are subject to guidelines by agencies and local governments where they operate, according to Roque. He didn’t specify a date for the reopening of these sectors.

While the Philippines has the second-worst outbreak in Southeast Asia, the reported daily infections have been below 2,300 in the past three months. The country added 1,734 cases on Feb. 11 to 543,282, with total fatalities at 11,469.

