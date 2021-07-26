(Bloomberg) -- Royal Philips NV announced a share buyback program worth as much as 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) after profit and sales rose in the second quarter.

The maker of respiratory gear and body scanners aims to buy back as much as 4% of the company’s stock over a three-year period starting this quarter, it said Monday in a statement. The firm’s adjusted earnings before interest and taxes margin rose 280 basis points to 12.6%.

Philips has been making acquisitions to build out its telehealth and diagnostics portfolio and provide a one-stop shop for hospitals and clinics trying to lower costs. The pandemic has sped up a long-term shift toward virtual care and boosted demand for equipment that allows health practitioners to look after patients remotely.

Still, manufacturers of that equipment saw revenues squeezed by hospitals holding off on elective procedures until Covid-19 is contained. Philips also suffered a setback early on in its new era focused entirely on health products, recalling roughly 3.5 million ventilation devices last month that are used to treat sleep apnea.

The company said some of its sleep and respiratory machines use sound-abatement foam that can degrade and be ingested or inhaled, potentially having toxic or carcinogenic effects. Philips previously doubled its provision for expected costs related to the issue to 500 million euros.

“We are in discussions with the relevant regulatory authorities to obtain authorization to start deploying the repair kits and replacement devices that we are producing,” Chief Executive Officer Frans van Houten said.

