Philips Betting on Recovery to Help Keep 2020 Target in Sight

(Bloomberg) -- Royal Philips NV said demand for ventilators used to treat Covid-19 patients in intensive care and a recovery in spending on other hospital equipment will help the Dutch company meet a target for revenue growth this year.

The maker of body scanners and electric toothbrushes reported earnings before interest, taxes and amortization of 418 million euros ($478 million) in the second quarter, beating an average estimate of 363.9 million euros.

Philips has been center-stage as the pandemic spread. It invested more than 100 million euros on tripling production amid a huge surge in demand for ventilators and remote-care systems. Orders are still flooding in, particularly in emerging markets and the U.S., current hotspots, Chief Executive Officer Frans van Houten said.

As Europe and other areas start to contain the outbreak, Van Houten is hoping hospital spending on medical equipment and personal-care products will now resume. That’s already the case in Europe, which is starting to see demand come back, he said in a Bloomberg interview.

The CEO reiterated a target for a “modest” gain in sales growth in 2020 and an improvement in its profit margin.

Philips reported a 6.1% decline in comparable sales, compared with a -8% prediction.

