Philips Betting on Recovery to Help Keep 2020 Target in Sight
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Royal Philips NV said demand for ventilators used to treat Covid-19 patients in intensive care and a recovery in spending on other hospital equipment will help the Dutch company meet a target for revenue growth this year.
- The maker of body scanners and electric toothbrushes reported earnings before interest, taxes and amortization of 418 million euros ($478 million) in the second quarter, beating an average estimate of 363.9 million euros.
Key Takeaways
- Philips has been center-stage as the pandemic spread. It invested more than 100 million euros on tripling production amid a huge surge in demand for ventilators and remote-care systems. Orders are still flooding in, particularly in emerging markets and the U.S., current hotspots, Chief Executive Officer Frans van Houten said.
- As Europe and other areas start to contain the outbreak, Van Houten is hoping hospital spending on medical equipment and personal-care products will now resume. That’s already the case in Europe, which is starting to see demand come back, he said in a Bloomberg interview.
- The CEO reiterated a target for a “modest” gain in sales growth in 2020 and an improvement in its profit margin.
Know More
- Philips reported a 6.1% decline in comparable sales, compared with a -8% prediction.
