(Bloomberg) -- Royal Philips NV lowered its full-year profit outlook after the U.S. government reduced a contract for ventilators signed in April to combat the Covid-19 crisis.

Philips now expects to deliver “modest comparable sales growth,” and an adjusted margin for earnings before interest, tax and amortization of around the same level as last year, the company said in a statement Monday.

The Dutch producer of medical equipment said it supplied 12,300 bundled ventilator configurations to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile by the end of August. However, the Department of Health and Human Services terminated the order for the remaining 30,700 ventilators under the contract.

“The reduction in our ventilator deliveries to HHS will obviously impact Philips’ financial performance, but we continue to expect to return to growth and improved profitability in the second half of the year, starting in the third quarter,” Chief Executive Officer Frans van Houten said in the statement.

During the first months of the pandemic earlier this year, governments around the world scrambled to equip their health systems with ventilators to treat patients, with industries like auto factories also making the devices.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.