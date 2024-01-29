(Bloomberg) -- Royal Philips NV is suspending sales of sleep apnea devices and ventilators in the US after reaching an agreement with the US Food and Drug Administration over its faulty medical equipment. The shares fell as much as 6%.

The Dutch manufacturer set aside €363 million ($393 million) in the fourth quarter due to the consent decree settlement and warned there will be additional costs this year. The development adds to the woes stemming from quality issues at the company, following a recall of an MRI device last month.

It will “likely take years,” until Philips can resume sales of the sleep apnea products in the US, Jefferies analysts led by Julien Dormois said in a note.

Philips more than two years ago began recalling some 5.5 million sleep apnea devices over health concerns related to disintegrating noise-dampening foam in them. While the manufacturer has set aside about €1 billion for the issue and in September agreed to pay at least $479 million to resolve some of the litigation, it’s still facing potentially costly class-action and potentially thousands of individual lawsuits in the matter. The company also is being investigated by the US Department of Justice for the issue.

Philips declined as much as 6%, the steepest intraday drop since Nov. 29. The stock is up 29% over the past twelve months.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television, Chief Executive Officer Roy Jakobs said Philips doesn’t “see any appreciable harm done” after its extensive tests of the devices. Still, the FDA has said it doesn’t believe that the analysis is adequate to fully evaluate the risks posed to users.

The consent decree deal is being finalized and will be subject to court approval in the US. Philips will continue to serve existing customers of its Respironics division including with accessories and replacement parts, but won’t sell new products in the US until certain conditions are met. The company sees an additional impact of around 100 basis points of costs this year.

Despite the sales halt in the US, Philips expects comparable revenue growth of between 3% and 5% this year, it said Monday detailing earnings. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization came in at €653 million in the fourth quarter, missing analyst estimates. Orders slumped 3% in the period.

The company’s sleep apnea devices are designed to force extra air down the throat to treat obstructive apnea — an ailment that interferes with proper sleep and can cause fatal heart problems. FDA officials have said they received 385 reports of deaths possibly linked to malfunctioning machines.

Holly Froum, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst who has followed the sleep-apnea litigation, said Philips may be forced to pay between $2 billion and $4.5 billion to settle personal-injury claims tied to the devices.

Jakobs, who became CEO in October of 2022 after overseeing the recall, told Bloomberg last year that Philips may have to deal with the consequences of the consent decree for another seven years.

Exor NV, the company’s largest shareholder, in November expressed confidence that the safety issues are resolvable. The holding company controlled by Italy’s billionaire Agnelli family owns a roughly 15% stake in Philips.

