(Bloomberg) -- Royal Philips NV raised its full-year sales forecast, fueled by an easing of supply-chain constraints, higher demand in China and a restructure that slashed thousands of jobs, even as it grapples with the impact of a costly device recall.

Revenue should rise by mid single-digit percentage, compared with previous guidance for low single-digit growth, the Dutch medical-equipment maker said on Monday. Philips reported second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization of €453 million ($504 million), which beat the average estimate of €389 million in a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

“We are progressing to plan on our three priorities to enhance patient safety and quality, strengthen supply chain reliability, and simplify how we work,” Chief Executive Officer Roy Jakobs, who took the company’s reins in October and started his tenure by cutting 10,000 jobs, said in a statement. “Completing the Philips Respironics field action remains our highest priority.”

Philips shares are up 55% so far this year. Still, the stock is under pressure as it slid as much as 74% after the firm initiated its first recall of potentially faulty sleep apnea products in June 2021. The US Food & Drug Administration labeled it as a Class 1 issue — the most serious type.

The company has set aside around €1 billion for a recall of around 5.5 million devices globally and booked additional provisions of €575 million as part of a planned settlement in the US to compensate patients. Philips is a defendant in several class-action lawsuits and individual personal injury claims in the US as consumers claim its machines use foam that can degrade and be ingested, possibly presenting a cancer risk.

Philips is also being investigated by the US Department of Justice and remains in ongoing discussions with the FDA regarding a proposed consent decree. The company has not yet made any provisions for these matters.

