(Bloomberg) -- Royal Philips NV reported profit that beat analysts’ estimates after the Dutch company introduced a slew of new products to rekindle growth at its consumer-health division and upgraded its hospital equipment with smart technology.

Second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization totaled 549 million euros ($615 million), above the 542 million euro-estimate of analysts in a company compiled consensus. Chief Executive Officer Frans van Houten predicted an improving second half on demand and efficiency gains.

Van Houten is betting investment in innovation and an efficiency drive will see Philips through any economic slowdown. Part of his overhaul has involved relocating supply chains so products for both China and the U.S. can be made locally.

The company reiterated a 2017-2020 target for sales growth of 4% to 6%. It reached about 6% in the second quarter, versus a 4.5% expectation.

While China helped drive demand for scanners and other hospital equipment, Philips’ Personal Health unit, which makes products like electric toothbrushes, shavers and equipment to help with sleep and respiratory disorders, grew 5% amid a consumer pickup for new offerings, including toothbrushes.

The maker of body scanners, imaging products and respiratory gear has climbed roughly 26% so far this year, while rival Siemens Healthineers declined 2%, as it struggled with its blood testing platform Atellica.

Having exited legacy products like light bulbs, TVs and CDs, van Houten is now seeking to improve margins from scanners and x-ray machines and sell add-on services to compete with General Electric Co., Siemens and newer entrants in markets like oral care.

