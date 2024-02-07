(Bloomberg) -- Royal Philips NV is recalling one of its older medical scanning devices after a customer complaint brought potential component failures to light.

The manufacturer’s SPECT BrightView nuclear imaging system might experience a leadscrew failure in specific circumstances, Philips said Wednesday. The company sent a field safety notice to customers in December after receiving a single complaint. There was no report of injury or serious harm and Philips hasn’t been making or selling the product for a decade.

The warning adds to the woes stemming from quality issues at Philips, following a recent recall of an MRI device and long-standing problems with its sleep therapy products. The company has been recalling sleep apnea ventilators over health concerns related to disintegrating noise-dampening foam for more than two years. Last month, the company announced it’s suspending sales of the products in the US.

The US Food and Drug Administration classified the warning as a Class I recall, the agency’s most serious kind. “If the detector is positioned below center of gantry, there is a potential for abrasion, contusion, laceration, and/or fracture to the patient’s lower limbs, as well as an interruption to normal system operation,” the FDA said in its notice.

While Philips stopped producing and selling the SPECT BrightView product in 2014, around 1,000 systems remain in the market. The company is contacting customers over an inspection to implement additional safety measures, if necessary. It said the financial impact of the notice is negligible.

“We have intensified our efforts to strengthen patient safety and quality across the company,” said Steve C de Baca, the company’s chief patient safety and quality officer.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.