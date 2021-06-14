(Bloomberg) -- Royal Philips NV recalled ventilation devices used to treat sleep apnea and increased its cost estimate for addressing a defect that may potentially cause cancer.

The company said in a statement Monday it’s made millions of ventilator devices using sound-abatement foam that may degrade into particles that could be ingested or inhaled and potentially have toxic and carcinogenic effects. Philips doubled its provision for expected costs related to the issue to 500 million euros ($605 million).

The recall is a setback for Philips as it shifts to focusing entirely on health-care products. The company reached an agreement earlier this year to sell its domestic-appliances business to private equity firm Hillhouse Capital and first flagged the quality issue with certain sleep and respiratory-care products in April.

Exposure to the polyester-based polyurethane, or PE-PUR, foam that that can enter patients’ airways can cause headache, irritation, inflammation and respiratory issues, according to Philips. The company issued a recall notification only for the U.S. and a field safety notice for the rest of the world.

Sleep apnea is a sleep disorder in which breathing stops and starts, causing fatigue and leading to longer-term health risks. Philips has a range of ventilator products aimed at improving sleep patterns, many sold under the DreamStation product family.

Philips said it was working with regulators on a comprehensive repair and replacement program for the affected devices.

