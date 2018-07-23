(Bloomberg) -- Dutch health-technology company Royal Philips NV reported a 9.8 percent rise in second-quarter profit, driven by its growing diagnostics business, though inventory issues in China held back revenue.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization rose to 482 million euros ($565 million) from 439 million euros a year earlier, the Amsterdam-based company said in a statement Monday. Sales advanced 4 percent on a comparable basis to 4.29 billion euros, below the company-compiled estimate of 4.32 billion euros.

While the diagnosis and treatment segment posted double-digit order intake, the personal health business reported a decline in China “mainly due to an inventory alignment at our distributors and lower demand in the air purification market.”

The company continued to warn about potential volatility due to Brexit and other political issues. Chief Executive Officer Frans van Houten recently warned the Dutch company could move manufacturing out of the U.K. in the event of a hard Brexit, as such an outcome would be a “serious threat” to the viability of its operations in the country.

Philips has pledged to increase sales and improve profit margins after refocusing its business on health-care equipment and services while exiting from the manufacture of products like light bulbs, TVs and CDs. The Dutch company competes with General Electric Co and Siemens AG to sell X-ray and scanning machines and Procter & Gamble Co. in the electric toothbrush market.

The company reiterated that it’s targeting comparable sales growth of 4 percent to 6 percent through 2020 along with an improvement in the adjusted Ebita margin of 100 basis points annually.

Besides bolt-on acquisitions, Philips is turning to partnership agreements with hospitals to provide a range of medical devices, software as well as services, to boost revenue. Last month it announced two long-term strategic partnership agreements with hospital groups in Germany.

