(Bloomberg) -- Royal Philips NV shares surged in Amsterdam trading after the Dutch maker of medical devices reported better-than-expected profit in the first quarter.

The company’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization came in at €359 million, beating the average estimate of €212 million in a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

Its operational performance improved amid an easing in its supply chain woes and a restructuring process put in train under the new Chief Executive Officer Roy Jakobs.

The shares rose as much as 11.3% in the steepest intraday gain since March 2020.

