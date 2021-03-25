(Bloomberg) -- Royal Philips NV will sell its domestic-appliances unit to Hillhouse Capital in a deal valuing the business at about 3.7 billion euros ($4.4 billion) as Chief Executive Officer Frans van Houten looks to create a focused health-care equipment maker.

Philips expects to receive cash proceeds of about 3 billion euros when the deal is completed, which is expected to be in the third quarter, the company said in a statement Thursday. The divested business agreed to pay about 700 million euros to keep using the Philips brand for 15 years.

“This transaction concludes our major divestments,” Van Houten said. “Going forward, our focus is on extending our leadership in health technology.”

After already exiting consumer-electronic businesses including televisions, DVD players and lighting, the sale of the appliance unit marks Philips’ complete exit from non-health care-related markets. At the same time, the Dutch company has announced a string of health-related acquisitions as it builds out its telehealth and diagnostics portfolio to provide a one-stop shop for hospitals and clinics looking to optimize costs.

The pandemic is driving a long-term shift toward virtual care, boosting demand for equipment that allows health practitioners to look after patients remotely.

The domestic appliances business, which makes coffee makers, air purifiers and other products, generated 2.2 billion euros in sales last year.

(Corrects currency references in the first paragraph.)

