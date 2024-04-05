(Bloomberg) -- Royal Philips NV has warned that some of its ventilators can malfunction with a sudden loss of power, the latest in a series of product safety issues plaguing the company.

The medical equipment manufacturer said its Trilogy Evo, Trilogy Evo O2 and Trilogy EV300 devices could be affected by the potential safety issue, according to a statement from the Dutch Healthcare and Youth Inspectorate. The ventilators may initiate a low battery or power failure alarm even as there’s still sufficient energy.

The latest safety message adds to ongoing quality issues at the company, which is facing lawsuits in the US after recalling millions of faulty sleep apnea devices over health concerns related to disintegrating noise-dampening foam in them. Philips was ordered to suspend sales of the devices and ventilators in the US after it reached an agreement with the US Food and Drug Administration in January. Philips also issued a recall of an MRI device last year after the US drug regulator raised concerns about the risk of explosion.

Shares fell as much as 2.3% in Amsterdam to €18.58 apiece, with losses this year at 12%.

Read More: Philips Halts Sale of Sleep Apnea Gear in US After FDA Deal

The company has stepped up patient safety checks across all of its products after the sleep apnea recall to preemptively address other possible issues. “This has resulted in a more frequent news flow on identified issues,” Philips spokesperson Steve Klink said.

Philips will install a software update during the second quarter to fix the ventilator power issue, it said Friday. The financial impact of the safety notice will be negligible, Klink said, while the company has received 20 reports of the malfunction but observed no incidents of patient injury or harm.

The fault is caused by a calculation error in the software algorithm and isn’t a defect of the internal or removable batteries, Klink said.

