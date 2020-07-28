(Bloomberg) -- The Philadelphia Phillies postponed another game against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, according to ESPN, the second consecutive delay for the teams amid the fallout from a Covid-19 outbreak among Miami Marlins players and staff.

The Phillies, who played their first series of the season against the Marlins over the weekend, had already put off their scheduled Monday game against the Yankees. No one in the Phillies organization is known to have tested positive for the coronavirus, but the Marlins have had 17 players and staff test positive over the last five days.

The Marlins canceled their home opener in Miami on Monday and remain in Philadelphia ahead of their scheduled Wednesday game against the Orioles in Baltimore.

The Yankees were told the game was canceled out of “an abundance of caution,” according to ESPN.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, told ABC on Tuesday that the Major League Baseball season may be in peril.

“I don’t believe they need to stop, but we just need to follow this and see what happens with other teams on a day-by-day basis,” Fauci said in an interview on “Good Morning America.”

Phillies players and team employees were asked to report to the stadium Monday to be tested.

