(Bloomberg) -- Phillips 66 shut a crude unit at its refinery in Carson, Los Angeles after a fire broke out Friday evening, potentially disrupting gasoline supplies in California.

The fire occurred at about 7:30pm local time and emergency responders were notified to suppress the fire, company spokesman Dennis Nuss said in an emailed statement. The blaze was “knocked down” about two hours later and eventually put out at around 10:30pm, said Michael Pittman, a supervising firefighter at the Los Angeles county fire department. Crew will remain at the site on a precautionary basis.

Crude oil leaked from a reflux line resulting in a fire, although the exact cause is being investigated, the company said in a filing to state regulators. There were no injuries associated with the fire, Nuss said. Firefighters arrived at the facility and found crude pumps burning, and set about ensuring that the flow of oil ceased, Pittman said.

Los Angeles gasoline prices often rise suddenly when there are disruptions at local refineries because the area relies on a special California-blended fuel, and pipeline connections to refineries in other parts of the state are limited. In December, wholesale prices in the area surged to their highest relative to New York futures in three years after disruptions at two refineries in the area.

California-blend gasoline in Los Angeles traded at a premium of $8.25 a gallon above futures earlier on Friday, falling $1 from Thursday.

Phillips 66’s entire Los Angeles refinery system includes plants at Wilmington and Carson with a combined capacity of 139,000 barrels a day, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

