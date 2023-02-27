Top Stories
7:20
Investing in the beverages sector. Three stocks to consider
3:42
Nearly half of Canadians think mortgage fraud is common, some are willing to do it: Survey
5:47
'Virtual power plant' model could convince more Albertans to switch to solar
6:10
Eric Nuttall's Top Picks: February 24, 2023
5:52
Canadians want to retire by 61, amid financial concerns: CIBC poll
8:17
Tax credits and deductions for Canadians to consider
16h ago
Sticky inflation outlook complicates soft landing scenario: Larry Berman
Sticky inflation outlook complicates soft landing scenario: Larry Berman
Larry Berman looks at the different ways central banks are measuring inflation and whether they can generate a soft/no landing scenario markets have celebrated in the past few months.
18h ago4:54
More Ontario residents look to get a private mortgage: Financial services regulator
As high inflation, rising interest rates and a slowing economy weighs on consumers looking to jump into the real estate market, more Ontario residents are likely to enter private mortgages instead of a traditional loan, according to the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario.
14h ago5:43
MEG Energy earns $159M in Q4; high oil prices offset by WCS differential
MEG Energy says it earned $159 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a 10 per cent decrease from the prior year's quarter in spite of achieving record bitumen production.
-
6:08
Transitioning to a partial retirement can come with tax benefits: expert
5:35
Having a plan for elder care is crucial: Senior living advisor
5:35
Preparing for the costs of advanced care
5:39
GICs can be a good option for both older and younger investors: Expert
8:17
Getting divorced? Here are the top tax considerations to take into account
6:05
How to protect your older relatives from financial fraud
-
17h ago6:30
Diversified Canadian banks well protected in tough times: Analysts
Analysts say Canadian banks may be protected by their diversified structures and the delayed impacts from higher interest rates as they report earnings amid ominous headwinds in the global economy.
20h ago
'Reddit's new slogan should be 'We build it, they take it'': WallStreetBets founder launches lawsuit6:22
'Reddit's new slogan should be 'We build it, they take it'': WallStreetBets founder launches lawsuit
The man who started retail investing forum WallStreetBets, which fuelled the 2021 meme stock frenzy, said he’s been fighting with Reddit for years now and has launched a lawsuit against the company.
15h ago3:14
Zoom gains after profit outlook beats analysts' estimates
Zoom gained in late trading after giving an upbeat profit forecast for the current period, a sign that customers are sticking with the videoconferencing software even as they return to pre-pandemic habits.
Feb 245:50
Canada's inflation rate is expected to fall significantly this year. Here's why
After a steep and rapid climb in prices, Canada's inflation rate is expected to fall significantly this year, giving comfort to economists worried about untamed price growth but little relief to Canadians who have fallen behind.
20h ago
Rogers-Shaw takeover: Expert says industry minister likely mulling optics of approval7:08
Rogers-Shaw takeover: Expert says industry minister likely mulling optics of approval
Political optics is likely a factor Canada’s industry minister is considering as he mulls whether to approve Rogers Communications Inc.’s $20-billion acquisition of Shaw Communications Inc., according to an expert in business mergers.
15h ago
Robinhood subpoenaed by SEC over brokerage's crypto business
Robinhood said it was subpoenaed by the Securities and Exchange Commission as the regulator investigates the firm’s cryptocurrency business.
Feb 247:15
CIBC's traders give results a lift on gain in rates products
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s traders gave the bank’s earnings a boost last quarter amid a strong stretch for fixed-income products.
23h ago8:31
TD Bank to pay US$1.2B to resolve suit tied to Ponzi scheme
Toronto-Dominion Bank said Monday it agreed to pay more than US$1.2 billion to settle a lawsuit by investors claiming it aided R. Allen Stanford’s $7 billion Ponzi scheme more than a decade ago.
23h ago7:18
Valuation report values Canaccord shares more than management buyout offer
An independent valuation of Canaccord Genuity Group prepared for a special committee of company's board puts the fair market value of the its shares higher than a management-led group's offer to take the company private.
Feb 23
Housing affordability 'significantly worse today' than a year ago: Broker5:02
Housing affordability 'significantly worse today' than a year ago: Broker
Even though housing prices have decreased in many markets across Canada, housing costs remain elevated and affordability is “significantly worse today than what it was a year ago”, according to John Pasalis, president and broker at Realosophy.