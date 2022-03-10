(Bloomberg) -- Soaring prices in both Phoenix and Atlanta cracked the 10% level last month, as inflation continues to take the biggest toll on fast-growing U.S. Sun Belt cities.

Miami is also getting close to double-digit rates, compared with the national average of 7.9% in February, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And inflation is poised to rise further after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent the prices of gasoline and other commodities soaring.

Sun Belt cities have led the way in price gains for months because of their robust housing markets and relatively higher costs for transportation.

For example, housing costs climbed 11.8% in Phoenix in the year ended in February, compared with 5.9% average growth across U.S. cities. Meantime, real estate investors have pushed up housing costs in Atlanta, where they accounted for about a third of all home purchases in the fourth quarter, the highest rate among 40 metro areas studied by Redfin Corp.

The Miami area, where consumer prices rose 9.8% last month from a year earlier, has seen the fastest pickup in inflation since February 2020 among cities in the BLS data.

Another place where inflation has increased sharply in recent months: Baltimore, at 9.3%. The rate contrasts with other coastal metro areas such as New York and San Francisco, which have experienced relatively milder gains.

