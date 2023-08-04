(Bloomberg) --

Things are cooking in Phoenix again. Near record high temperatures are expected across south central Arizona. Since June 30 the streak of 110F days in Phoenix has only taken two days off — Monday and Tuesday — when the highs were 108 and 109 respectively.

The high in Phoenix was 111 on Wednesday and 113 on Thursday. The forecast at Phoenix’s Sky Harbor International Airport is 112 for Friday and will stay above 110F until at least Tuesday.

Dry lightning continues to be a threat across the Pacific Northwest — most of Oregon and parts of northern California and Nevada, the US Storm Prediction Center said. This continues through Saturday. Red flag fire warnings are out across this area.

In addition, dry winds and high temperatures will raise fire risks through central Texas. Similar conditions will pop up in Washington state on Friday and New Mexico and Arizona tomorrow.

In other weather news:

Europe: Europe’s next blast of heat is set to hit Spain early next week, with temperatures climbing back to 40C (104F) in the southwest of the country by Sunday.

Tropics: Tropical Storm Khanun is raking across Japan’s smaller islands and could actually turn due north and strike somewhere in western Japan on Sunday. It will be a strong tropical storm at that point. Okinawa and the other islands are facing dangerous storm surge, heavy rain that could lead to landslides and high waves through at least Saturday, according to Japan Meteorological Agency.

UK: Another unseasonably deep area of low pressure is going to drop on the UK over the weekend. Eastern parts of the country will get “heavy showery rain” Friday with thunderstorms and hail in East Anglia, Alex Burkill, a UK Met Office meteorologist said in a briefing. Overnight the center of the low will cross Northern Ireland and lambaste other parts of the UK on Saturday. Rain warnings are up in Northern Ireland and a wind warning across Wales and southwest England as gusts could reach up to 65 miles per hour, Burkill said. There will also be a chance of flooding across parts of Ireland, according to Met Éireann.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.