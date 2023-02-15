(Bloomberg) -- Phoenix Group Holdings is planning to capitalize on looser government regulations and allocate more capital to private equity to juice returns.

Phoenix, which buys portfolios of old policies from legacy insurers, is planning to increase its holdings of private equity assets from “small single digit billions” to “tens of billions” over the next three to five years, James Mitchell, head of strategic partnerships & research, said in an interview.

The firm managed about £270 billion ($327 billion) of assets as of June 30, according to its website.

“The UK hasn’t been able to allocate as much to private assets as insurers, endowments and pensions in the past but we’re hoping that the latest changes in regulation will provide us with more flexibility to boost returns,” Mitchell said.

The UK government is in talks to water down some of the EU Solvency II rules the UK inherited from the EU, to release capital for investment, letting firms deploy their customers’ retirement savings more widely. The changes cut insurers’ capital buffer, known as the risk margin, by 65% for life insurers and 30% for general insurers.

Phoenix’s allocations to hedge funds however has remained relatively stable in the last few years. Around £750 million is currently invested with hedge funds, with the firm planning to invest more in private equity and venture capital, Mitchell said.

The firm is the latest to pivot to private equity after the largest US life insurer MetLife Inc said earlier this month it favored investment in PE over hedge funds. Hedge fund performance has been hit and miss over the past year, with firms running equity and credit strategies posting losses, on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Private equity investment isn’t without its own challenges. Some investors are pulling back from the asset class as they contend with higher interest rates and the so-called denominator effect, where declining stock prices inflate their portfolios’ relative exposure to their private equity holdings.

