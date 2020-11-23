Phoenix Is Said to Weigh International Sale to Focus on U.K.

(Bloomberg) -- Phoenix Group Holdings Plc, Europe’s biggest life-insurance consolidator, is considering selling international operations to focus on the U.K., people with knowledge of the matter said.

The company is working with an adviser to gauge interest in its business in markets including Ireland and Germany, according to the people. The potential sale could fetch as much as 650 million euros ($774 million), the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Shares of Phoenix jumped as much as 5.6% in Monday afternoon trading, hitting an intraday record. They were up 1% at 3:33 p.m. in London, giving the company a market value of about 7.9 billion pounds ($10.5 billion) and putting it on track for the highest close in nine months.

Phoenix, which buys portfolios of old policies from legacy insurers, managed about 324 billion pounds of assets at the end of June, according to its website. Last year, it acquired Swiss Re AG’s ReAssure Group Plc unit for 3.25 billion pounds, one of the year’s largest insurance deals globally.

No final decisions have been made, and there’s no certainty Phoenix’s deliberations will lead to a transaction, the people said. A representative for London-based Phoenix declined to comment.

In Europe, Phoenix competes with other consolidators including Germany’s Frankfurter Leben Holding GmbH, Cinven-owned Viridium Group GmbH and Apollo Global Management Inc.’s Athora Holding Ltd.

