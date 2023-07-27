(Bloomberg) -- Across the US about 170 million people, just over half, are under excessive heat warnings and advisories. New York City is going to bake under its hottest temperature of the year.

Phoenix, Arizona may finally see its streak of wilting temperatures come to an end. The high in Phoenix is set to hit only 108F degrees Sunday, said Bob Oravec, a senior branch forecaster with the US Weather Prediction Center. Phoenix has had high temperatures at or above 110 since June 30, which is a record streak for the fifth most populous US city.A high pressure system that has focused heat across the US southwest has shifted toward the southern Great Plains, but long-range forecast models suggest it will return in August, said Oravec.

In other weather news:

Greece: The country is fighting almost 200 wildfires as strengthening winds present an additional challenge, even as the heat wave across the Mediterranean eases.

Canada: Across the country, 1,032 fires are currently burning with 633 out of control, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. So far this year, 12.2 million hectares have burned.Atlantic: There is a 40% chance a tropical wave moving across the central basin could become the year’s fifth storm in the next week. Four storms have been named so far in 2023, and a fifth formed in January. Asia: China canceled dozens of flights and trains in preparation for Typhoon Doksuri, which has shuttered much of southern and eastern Taiwan after bringing torrential rain and strong winds to the Philippines.

