(Bloomberg) -- Two Phoenix Suns players have tested positive for Covid-19, according to the Arizona Republic, forcing the team to shut down voluntary workouts as it prepares for the NBA season to resume in July.

The Suns are one of the 22 teams set to restart the season July 31 in Orlando, Florida, with training camps beginning July 11 at Walt Disney World. The paper didn’t disclose the names of the infected players.

Arizona has become a hot spot for infections seeing a spike in cases throughout the month of June. It peaked at 3,246 new cases on June 19.

The NBA was the first league to be affected by the global pandemic. The Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert tested positive in March, resulting in the postponement of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and, eventually, the entire NBA season.

