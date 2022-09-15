(Bloomberg) -- Jahm Najafi, who owns a minority stake in the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, said chairman Robert Sarver should step down as managing partner after a league’s investigation found that Sarver had used racist slurs and harassed female employees.

“Similar conduct by any CEO, executive director, president, teacher, coach or any other position would warrant immediate termination,” Najafi wrote in a statement, reported by The Athletic. “The fact that anyone would find him fit to lead because of this ‘ownership’ position is forgetting that NBA teams belong to the communities they serve.”

Najafi’s office did not respond to requests for comment outside of business hours.

The NBA announced Tuesday that Sarver would serve a one-year suspension and fined him $10 million. The punishment drew criticism from Suns superstar Chris Paul and from Lebron James, who said the league ‘got this wrong.’

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix-based investment firm The Najafi Companies, Najafi declined to sign a letter in November by other Suns minority owners in support of Sarver. Private equity firm Dyal Capital Partners, which bought a stake in July last year, also didn’t sign the letter.

The Phoenix Suns are worth about $1.9 billion, according to Sportico. Sarver owns 35%, according to a January article in Phoenix Magazine, with Najafi holding the second-largest stake.

“While I have no interest in becoming the managing partner, I will work tirelessly to ensure the next team steward treats all stakeholders with dignity, professionalism and respect,” Najafi wrote.

Najafi is also the CEO of Mission Advancement Corp., a blank check company he founded with athlete-activist Colin Kaepernick to “create meaningful financial, cultural and social value.”

