(Bloomberg) -- While the streak of temperatures of 110F or more ended on Monday, Phoenix hasn’t had a high below 105 since June 24, according to National Weather Service records.

Tuesday’s high reached 109 and is forecast to peak at 108 Wednesday. Readings will once again rise to 110 and higher through end of the week.

Things aren’t any better further south. Heat is bearing down across northern Mexico, where temperatures could reach 104 to 113 across parts of Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Sinaloa, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon and Tamaulipas, the Servicio Meteorológico Nacional said on its website.

In other weather news:

China: The deluge of rain that triggered floods and killed at least 20 people in northern China this week was the heaviest to hit Beijing since record-keeping began in the 19th century.

Typhoon: Taiwan’s markets will be closed Thursday as Typhoon Khanun approaches, according to a statement from the stock exchange. The government earlier said schools and offices in Taipei would also be shut.

Tropics: In the eastern Pacific, Hurricane Dora is heading due west into the barren regions of the ocean. Dora’s winds are forecast to hit 125 mph making it a Category 3 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

Europe: Summer heat is set to return to Spain this week, while the threat of wildfires is spreading across the Mediterranean from the French Riviera to the Greek islands.

UK: An unseasonably “deep area of low pressure” will bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK on Wednesday, the UK Met Office said. Wind gusts could reach 50 miles per hour across the southern parts of the country, Clare Nasir, a meteorologist with the Met Office said in a video briefing. In addition to the winds, upwards of 40 millimeters of rain could fall in a few hours during thunderstorms.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.