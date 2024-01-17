(Bloomberg) -- German startup Everphone GmbH, which lends and refurbishes mobile phones for businesses, has been valued at about €250 million ($272 million) in a funding round, according to people familiar with the matter, a step aimed at expanding the company’s operations and getting it closer to a stock market listing.

Everphone sold new shares worth about €20 million, with the investment mainly coming from first-time investor Capnor, a vehicle for Belgium’s De Clercq family, as well as existing shareholders such as Cadence Growth Capital and the company’s founder, Jan Dzulko, according to a statement. Representatives for Everphone didn’t comment on the overall valuation.

On top of the equity injection, the Berlin- and Miami-based company received a credit facility of €250 million from lenders including Citigroup Inc. and Germany’s state-owned development bank KfW as well as Phoenix Insurance Group, according to the statement.

The transaction adds to the evidence that venture funding in Europe is picking up after more than yearlong slump prompted by rising interest rates and shrinking investor risk appetite. Just last month, Sequoia Capital and Index Ventures led a €50 million funding round for German software startup Tacto Technology GmbH, while Scalable Capital, an investing platform founded by former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bankers, raised an additional €60 million.

Everphone had revenue last year of more than €75 million and its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization doubled to €30 million. The company “would be in principle ready for an IPO as early as next year,” Dzulko, the chief executive officer, said in an interview, adding his firm isn’t planning such a move.

Everphone buys thousands of smartphones and lends them to business clients such as Ernst & Young LLP. Those clients later return the handsets to be refurbished and rented out again. Dzulko calls the business model “phone-as-a-service” and reckons it stretches devices’ useful lifespans to about five years from less than three, based on typical leases.

Climate-conscious customers and investors want to combat the environmental impact of swift electronics upgrade cycles underpinned by resource extraction. That’s led to a spate of so-called circular economy startups like Everphone. Dzulko said his company is partnered with eco-friendly phone-maker Fairphone, but it also buys and services phones from industry titans Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Everphone said it will use the financing to further expand its client base in the U.S. and Europe, and buy more phones.

