(Bloomberg) -- Power blackouts amid California wildfires left phones useless across the state, and a member of the Federal Communications Commission member wants to probe the outages.

“California is burning. Phones are not working. It’s time for the @FCC to start investigating,” Jessica Rosenworcel, a member of the agency’s minority Democrats, said in a tweet Friday.

Utilities cut power to prevent more blazes as at least 10 large wildfires erupted across California in recent days. On Monday, 57% of cell sites in Marin County were down, limiting wireless service as cell sites ran out of power, according to the FCC. Cable and wired phone service was out for 455,000 subscribers. By Thursday as fires receded and utilities restored power, outages afflicted 263 cell sites, or less than 1% of more than 30,000 sites in three dozen affected counties, the FCC said.

Mobile phones can fail as power disappears, when the devices themselves aren’t recharged and when cell sites are cut off.

There is no requirement for cell sites to have backup power. The industry has resisted efforts to make that mandatory, arguing that it would be overly burdensome in part because it can be expensive to rent space for equipment and hard to get permits to store fuel in some places.

Rosenworcel said the FCC should consider how not requiring back up power has made it “harder to reach out in disaster.”

In decades past, telephones at the end of copper lines could offer service, even during widespread electricity failures, if a nearby hub managed to have power, perhaps from a generator.

More than half of U.S. households -- and more than 70% of adults renting their homes -- rely on mobile phones, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

After Hurricane Michael plowed across Florida’s Panhandle in 2018, the FCC in a report said phone recovery was slowed by a lack of coordination between carriers, power companies that sometimes cut restored lines, and localities.

The agency in 2016 endorsed a wireless industry pledge to promote resiliency in wireless networks during disasters through steps including letting calls travel on one another’s networks, having companies help each other, and boosting public awareness.

