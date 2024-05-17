(Bloomberg) -- VSCO, the photo-editing and social media app, is now profitable and has amassed a user base of 200 million sign-ups worldwide, the company said Friday. VSCO is also launching a new product called VSCO Hub, a marketplace to connect content creators with brands looking to sign partnership deals.

The app, which had become synonymous with the pre-pandemic “VSCO girl” meme on social media — photos of young women wearing crop tops or oversized T-shirts and carrying Hydro Flask water bottles — has been looking to shed that image in recent years. After Eric Wittman took over as chief executive officer last year, he started leading the closely held company’s efforts to build a suite of tools to help influencers make money.

“Reaching profitability and serving 200 million users are monumental achievements for VSCO,” Wittman said in a statement. “The launch of VSCO Hub and Pro is a significant step in our mission to empower photographers and connect them with brands that value their creative vision.”

VSCO says it is profitable based on the metric of earnings excluding some items known as Ebitda. A spokesperson for the startup didn’t share specific Ebitda numbers, but said that 25% of the company’s revenue now comes from its relatively new subscription offering called VSCO Pro, which debuted last year. Users pay $59.99 per year for access to features like AI-powered editing tools and the new creator marketplace, Hub.

Those tools are helping attract new users, but the community that VSCO is trying to build is what keeps creators coming back, Wittman said in a Bloomberg Television interview.

“People come for the tools and stay for this healthy creative community,” he said. “That’s where VSCO is is really sticking for folks as we’ve been making our transition to support serious creators.”

VSCO says it has 160,000 subscribers for its Pro product. It is also adding 1 million new user sign-ups each month, and claims it isn’t paying for marketing. In fact, many of its new users are coming from Meta Platforms Inc.’s Instagram, Wittman said.

“That is our biggest referral source,” Wittman said of the rival social media app. “Secondly, people just finding it on the web. They are looking for alternatives, for places where they can express themselves creatively in a healthy way. VSCO is that place.”

The company has raised $100 million of funding to date and its investors include Accel Partners, Glynn Capital, Icon Ventures, Goldcrest Capital and Obvious Ventures.

