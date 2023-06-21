(Bloomberg) -- Piaggio & C SpA on Wednesday unveiled a limited edition Mickey Mouse-themed Vespa scooter to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Walt Disney Co.

For the collaboration, the Vespa Primavera 50cc, 125cc and 150cc have been painted black, red, white and yellow, the colors of Walt Disney’s most famous mouse, Piaggio said in a statement. A matching helmet will also be available.

Piaggio isn’t new to collaborations with other brands and celebrities for its iconic Vespa. In June 2020, it announced the Vespa 946 Christian Dior as it joined forces with the French luxury brand. Last year, it unveiled a a Vespa Sprint model designed by Justin Bieber.

The Italian scooter also appeared on Luca, Disney and Pixar’s animation movie that takes place in the Italian Riviera.

