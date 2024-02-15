(Bloomberg) -- The league for veteran pickleball players has doubled in size, with six new franchises selling for “around $750,000” each according to National Pickleball League’s Chief Executive Officer Paul Bamundo.

Among the new investors include former Heisman trophy winner and NFL quarterback Danny Wuerffel. The first batch of teams sold for about $300,000, said Bamundo in an interview.

Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in terms of team valuations. Major League Pickleball, one of the main profession leagues, had its teams valuations hit as high as $10 million, according to the league’s CEO Julio DePietro.

The new NPL teams are in:

Houston, Texas

Columbus, Ohio

Kansas City, Missouri

Princeton, NJ

Seattle, Washington State

Coachella Valley, California

Bamundo said with existing partners like CBS Sports, Corona Beer and the addition of teams, he expects club valuations to reach seven figures next year.

“We had a tremendous amount of interest and demand for wanting to grow and six is the right number for us,” Bamundo said in an interview.

Major League Pickleball has seen its valuations skyrocket. Investor Marc Lasry, who sold his 25% stake in the Milwaukee Bucks last year, said he bought his pickleball team alongside former tennis player James Blake for $100,000 in 2021, with the valuation hitting $10 million in 2023.

“We want to grow the sport of Pickleball [so] we cheer on our fellow enthusiasts because we feel that a rising tide floats all boats,” Bamundo said.

(Corrects name of MLP CEO.)

