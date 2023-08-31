Pictet Draws $17 Billion of Net New Money in First Half of 2023

(Bloomberg) -- Pictet Group drew billions in client funds in the first half of the year, as the Swiss money manager to the super rich benefited from the turmoil surrounding Credit Suisse.

The Geneva-based firm saw net new money inflows of more than 15 billion Swiss francs ($17 billion) for the period, according to a statement Thursday. Assets under management or custody were 638 billion francs at the end of June. Operating income rose 3% year-on-year to 1.6 billion francs.

Switzerland’s biggest private bank said its total capital ratio was 29.3% at the end of the period, far above the minimum of 12% required by the Swiss financial authority Finma.

Pictet, which has 5,300 employees and 30 offices worldwide, offers only wealth management, asset management, alternative investments, and related asset services. It doesn’t engage in investment banking or extend commercial loans.

