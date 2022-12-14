Pie Crusts and Gravy Supplies May Be Tight Over Holidays

(Bloomberg) -- Shortages of pie crusts, gravy and other key holiday meal fare are looming in the US, according to a leader in the grocery industry.

Grocery chain and distributor SpartanNash Co. is bulking up inventory of certain goods in anticipation of outages ahead of Christmas and other winter holidays, Chief Executive Officer Tony Sarsam said. That includes not only frozen pie crusts and jars of gravy, but also cream cheese, butter and cold medicine.

“Those kinds of items we know have the potential to be tight on supply, so we’ve stocked up,” Sarsam said in a phone interview. “We know gravy is going to be tight.”

Pie-crust shortages stem from a lack of aluminum pans, he said. “It’s been really difficult getting the metal for that. Russia is a big supplier of aluminum,” he said.

He added that family gatherings will drive demand for flu and cold medicines.

SpartanNash operates large-scale grocery distribution centers, along with about 147 supermarkets under brands such as Family Fare and D&W Fresh Market.

While US core inflation is slowing, food inflation seems to be sticking around, data released Tuesday show.

