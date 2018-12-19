Pier 1 Sinks as It Evaluates Strategic Alternatives, Ousts Chief

(Bloomberg) -- Pier 1 Imports Inc., the struggling home furnishings chain, announced the sudden departure of Chief Executive Officer Alasdair James and said it will evaluate strategic alternatives for the company. Shares sunk in after market trading.

James’s exit comes as the troubled chain’s turnaround plan takes longer than expected. Pier 1 posted same store sales, a key gauge of a retailer’s health, that drastically missed analysts’ estimates in the latest quarter. The management change was abrupt: As recently as Dec. 4, the company said James was to host its Dec. 19 earnings call.

Pier 1’s board has begun a process to “evaluate a full range of strategic alternatives” and retained Credit Suisse to advise it. The company said it had no timetable set to complete the evaluation and won’t comment further until a course of action has been approved by the board.

James is being replaced on an interim basis by board member Cheryl Bachelder, 62, a former CEO of fast-food chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. She said the three-year turnaround plan that James announced in April “clearly” didn’t deliver results fast enough.

The shares fell as much as 17 percent after the close of regular trading to less than $1 a share. The stock has tumbled 73 percent this year to date.

